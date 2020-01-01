Sixty-seven Elk County businesses approved for exemptions

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>
Sixty-seven Elk County businesses were granted closure exemptions by the Department of Community and Economic Development.
In total 6,066 businesses across the state were approved for exemptions as they could offer