The Sketchbook Project sparks creativity

Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) welcomes area artists to share their creativity as part of their newly launched The Sketchbook Project, which kicked off this week.

As part of the project, the public is invited to complete 1-2 pages in a sketchbook then pass it along to another artist or return it to the ECCOTA gallery.

“We are excited to sponsor this community art project and see what you have to contribute,” said Sara Frank, ECCOTA director. “I think this project is a great way to get people involved by doing art safely, at a distance, and without much interaction with person to person.”

The first of five sketchbooks has been placed inside the Sidewalk Art Swap box located outside the ECCOTA gallery in downtown Ridgway. Community members can pick up the sketchbook then return it to the gallery or swap box once they completed their artwork. Artists may also pass the sketchbook on to another artist if they know someone who may be interested in participating in the project.

Currently there are two sketchbooks in circulation, however Frank said there are five books to fill and encourages anyone interested in starting a sketchbook to contact the gallery to coordinate a pick up or drop off.

Artwork in different mediums can be included in the book. All content should be PG rated as the books are for any age. Frank explained that the project has different rules including the ability to swap out the paper inside it if someone wants to include a watercolor spread in the center, adding your own paper to it, or even unbinding and rebinding the sketchbook. Some books contain pop-up art pieces inside the books.

Each artist can decide if they want to include their name on their artwork.