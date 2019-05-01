SMA color guard performs Great Gatsby-themed show

Love is in the air for the St. Marys Area High School indoor color guard as part of their 2019 show based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel “The Great Gatsby.”

“The music we selected is about love being the reason for life and actions. We thought about famous love stories and I immediately thought of ‘The Great Gatsby’,” said Ann Defilippi, color guard advisor.

Defilippi quipped that being an English teacher may have played a role in choosing a show theme based on a classic novel.

The theme of their show “Daisy”, named after a character in “The Great Gasby”, is set to a ballad, “The Reason”, by Calum Scott. Color guard staff also added quotes from the novel voiced by Defilippi and fellow teacher Matt Frank.

On Tuesday evening, the SMAHS and Elk County Catholic indoor color guards performed in a preview show prior to their final competition at 2019 TIA Atlantic Coast Championships in Wildwood, New Jersey from May 2-5.

