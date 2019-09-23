SMA cross country competes in Altoona; Lady Dutch take second place
Monday, September 23, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The St. Marys Area Flying Dutch harriers were met by sunny skies and tough competition on Saturday morning. Logan Elementary was the site for the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational.
Very warm conditions did not slow the top runners as new course records were set in both the boys and girls varsity races. Three girls and two boys came in under the previous marks that were set last year after the course was changed following construction on campus in 2017.
