SMA Drama Club presents ‘A Christmas Story’

A racy leg lamp, a pink bunny suit, a tongue stuck to a frozen pole and a ruined turkey dinner, all whimsical scenes featured in the seasonal classic “A Christmas Story” play, being brought to the stage next week by the St. Marys Area High School Drama Club.

“It’s a story everybody knows, but we’re putting a theatrical spin on it,” said Matt Frank, director. “It has everything from the movie everyone would be familiar with, but the narration and some of the scenes are a little bit different.”

The production, based on the1983 movie rendition, is being presented Nov. 15 and 16 along with a Sunday matinee on Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. inside the high school’s Carpin Auditorium. There will be no Saturday evening show due to a scheduling conflict regarding the auditorium.

The start time of the Friday evening show will be slightly delayed until 7:10-7:15 p.m. to allow those attending the city’s downtown Light Up Night festivities enough time to travel to the high school.

The house opens at 6:30 p.m. for the evening shows, with shows running about two hours long, including a 15-20 minute intermission.

The Drama Club is hoping to put the community into the holiday spirit with their rendition of “A Christmas Story”.

