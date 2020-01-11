Skip to main content
Search form
Search
Login
Contact
Subscribe
The Daily Press
forecasts
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
SERVICE DIRECTORY
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
SHOP-RIGHT
2019 - Chainsaw Carver Rendezvous 20 YEARS
Best Of Elk County 2018
Elk County Parade of Progress 2018 Business Edition
Community Links
St. Mary's Chamber
Elk County Sheriff
St. Mary's Area School District
Elk County Catholic School System
Best of Elk County 2018
Photos
Videos
Autos
Trending Now
Blood drive taking place Thursday in Weedville
Dutch win 45-0 over Bradford
Coudersport wins 14-0 over ECC
You are here
Home
» SMA girls basketball team defeats ECC
SMA girls basketball team defeats ECC
Staff Writer
Saturday, January 11, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch defeated ECC by a score of 50-29.
Category:
Sports
Popular content
Brookville teenagers charged in deer abuse incident
ECC boys basketball team defeats St. Marys Area
ECC competition cheerleaders advance to semifinals
SMA girls basketball team defeats ECC
St. Marys Area competition cheerleaders advance to semifinals
View More
Poll
When do you take down your Christmas decorations?
Choices
Between Christmas and New Year's Day
Between New Year's Day and January 6
I don't decorate
It varies each year
I leave them up all year
Other
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
MPP, Washington St., St. Marys - Production Machine Operators Part-Time
National Fuel, Northwestern Pennsylvania Area - Construction Inspector
Keystone Powdered Metal Company, St. Marys - Staff Accountant
City Of St. Marys - Police Civil Service Eligibility Test
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2020 The Daily Press | 245 Brusselles Street , St. Marys, PA 15857 | (814) 781-1596
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Daily Press.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This