The Daily Press
Home
» SMA girls soccer defeats ECC
SMA girls soccer defeats ECC
Staff Writer
Thursday, October 15, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Marys Area won 3-1 over Elk County Catholic on Wednesday night.
Sports
