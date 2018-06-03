SMA graduates reflect on past and future

Departing final words to their fellow classmates on Friday evening were St. Marys Area High School Class of 2018 Salutatorian Mario Chiappelli and Valedictorian Autumn Majchrzak.

“It was a long journey. I must say that it was enjoyable, inspiring, and for some of us, painful, but we did it. Congratulations,” said Chiappelli.

Chiappelli noted how four years ago, the class was gathered in the same auditorium on a Friday evening undergoing freshman orientation.

In the spirit of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon's “Thank You Notes” segments, Chiappelli penned several of his own thank you notes during his speech.