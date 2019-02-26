SMA gymnasts place second at state meet; Olivia Mosier and Lauren Mosier bring home state titles
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The St. Marys Area gymnastics squad competed at the Pa. Classics Championships at Moon Area High School over the weekend and came home with two state champions.
Senior Olivia Mosier won the floor exercise and all around title in the Bronze Division and freshman Lauren Mosier brought home the state title in the all around in the Silver Division.
