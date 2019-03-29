SMA hosts Foreign Language Day

St. Marys Area High School continues to celebrate various cultures with food, fun and activities during their annual Foreign Language Day.

Now in its eleventh year, the event was hosted by the SMAHS Spanish and German clubs, under the direction of Christa Wensel and Lena Gavazzi.

On March 15, area high schools including Elk County Catholic, Kane, Clearfield, and Cameron County participated in the event.

SMAHS students designed a t-shirt featuring the event theme, “We Are One”, to promote peace between all people and celebrate diversity.

For more on this, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.