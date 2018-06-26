SMA students create veterans memorial

Memorial Park recently received an upgrade to its flagpole area thanks to the St. Marys Area High School Ecology Club who installed a new memorial commemorating military veterans.

“I always want to get them outside doing projects that are motivating to them, self-esteem building, and service based to better the environment and the space that we’re in so that we can use that space,” said Jamie Caskey, club advisor and SMA teacher.

Of the club’s 40 members approximately 25 participating in some aspect of the project.

Every year, the club visits the park to conduct a cleanup in preparation for the Memorial Day festivities which take place there. This year, the club chose to expand the scope of their project.

As part of the project, students created a permanent veterans memorial by building a raised planter box of masonry block and landscaping stone, planting various bushes, and installing a handmade metal sign and small concrete statue.

“This is the biggest project we have done,” Caskey said, having been involved with the club for 15 years since she began her teaching career at SMA.

While the club spent two full school days working on the project, students put in a lot of their own free time as well.

“Every one of these kids gave up after-school hours and Saturdays,” Caskey said.

She gave special praise to Brenton Trgovac who created the memorial’s sign during his free time in the school’s metal working shop.

According to Caskey, she supplied the wording for the sign and Trgovac created the design. The black metal sign reads: “Today and everyday we are grateful. For our military service personnel past and present, and for the families who support them."

“It was just incredible,” Caskey said, describing the sign.