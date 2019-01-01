SMA students donate toys to children in need

St. Marys Area High School students demonstrated their generosity once again this year by collecting donations for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program benefitting underprivileged children in Elk County.

The program is coordinated at the school by SMAHS math teacher Julie Bish, who has been overseeing the program since its inception eight years ago. This year students purchased gifts for 34 children in need.

Bish kicks off the program in early November by setting up a giving tree in her classroom. A representative from each homeroom chooses a tag from the tree and adopts a child whom they purchase toys and clothing.

The tags are generated from the Salvation Army’s local office in Ridgway. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program which provides Christmas assistance, toys, and gifts for children, teens, seniors and families in need.

Some classrooms opt to donate money which Bish uses to purchase additional items. Over the past four years a few students have assisted Bish with shopping, organizing and determining which gifts needs supplemented and which are complete.

Bish praised the efforts of junior, Morgan Auman, who upon realizing the group missed a tag, took it upon herself to purchase several items for the child with her own money on the morning of the toy collection.

In addition, this year the school’s EMT class students purchased a bike along with other toys as part of their donation.

