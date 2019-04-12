SMA to treat audiences with ‘Willy Wonka’

Get your golden tickets to St. Marys Area High School’s musical production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” opening tonight at 7 p.m. in the school’s Carpin Auditorium.

Students invite you to step inside the world of famous candy man Willy Wonka for a delicious adventure as experienced by youngster Charlie Bucket and friends.

“We wanted to do something fun that all audience members could enjoy,” said Ann Defilippi, choreographer, assistant musical director, and sound technician.

After the large production the school performed last year, organizers were looking to stage a smaller show.

“This musical fit all of that, plus we are able to include students from all buildings in the district which is always great,” Defilippi said.

The cast includes 30 middle and high school students along with 35 elementary students playing the roles of the Oompa Loompa factory workers.

An additional 10 students assist as stage managers and stage crew. A few stagecraft class students will serve as ushers and ticket takers during the performances.

Defilippi described the musical numbers as catchy, noting audience members will likely recognize many of them.

“Those who remember the original 1971 movie ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ will recognize characters and songs. Younger audience members will enjoy the whimsical set and, of course, the Oompa Loompas,” Defilippi said.

