SMAHS celebrates the Class of 2018

The St. Marys Area High School celebrated the Class of 2018 on Friday evening as part of the school's 122nd annual commencement program.

Following their procession into the Carpin Auditorium to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance,” 170 graduates took their place onstage in front of a large audience of family, faculty and friends.

Sophia Geitner, class president, acted as the mistress of ceremonies greeting fellow classmates along with family, friends, school administrators and school board members.

“Throughout our four long years here we have had new experiences, dealt with new problems and had a lot of new successes. Although we weren’t thrilled to have a lot of these new experiences, it brought us closer and hopefully they will make funny stories that someday we can laugh about,” Geitner said. “So, in light of these events, we kept our heads up and looked forward to our futures, and we kept trying. I feel so incredibly lucky to be a part of a class that has so much potential.”

Next, Anneliese Wolfanger performed the national anthem and the alma mater.

Among this year’s class speakers were Mario Chiappelli, salutatorian and Autumn Majchrzak, valedictorian and class treasurer.

Assistant Principal Warren Beck announced the class's top 10 seniors, class officers Sophia Geitner, president; MaryKatelyn Pyne, vice president; Amanda Foster, secretary; and Autumn Majchrzak, treasurer. The class's faculty advisors are Michelle Jackson and Steven Bauer.

Also recognized were numerous groups of students, including 24 members of the National Honor Society and 15 members of National Technical Honor Society; 19 students completing the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program; 19 students completing the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program; and three students completing the firefighter program.

Seven seniors were called to the front of the stage and recognized for joining the Armed Forces upon graduation. They include Patrick Atchison, Tait Bish, Jonathan Dollinger, Daniel Dumich, Salvador Guzman, Michael Rusciolelli and Tyler Trunzo. The group received a standing ovation from all those in attendance.

The trio of Anneliese Wolfanger, Jacob Mosier and Arianna Kleppinger then performed “Break Away” by Kelly Clarkson.