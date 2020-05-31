SMAHS Class of 2020 honored with memorable graduation ceremony

The sun set over the St. Marys Area High School Class of 2020 on Saturday evening during the school’s 124th annual commencement program.

For the first time in school history the ceremony took place on the football field inside Dutch Country Stadium.

Remarks by the ceremony’s speakers set the stage for what would be a recurring theme about the class’s unprecedented senior year.

“Congratulations graduates, you are graduating as a lesson of resiliency. Consider this a gift!” said Superintendent Brian Toth. “Remember 2020 is perfect vision. May our sight focus on the good and living according to the perfect vision of doing unto others as we would do for ourselves. May these days of quarantine bring healing to our souls, our nation, and our world. The best is yet to come. And you will lead us.”

As crowds gathered inside the stadium, attendees filled the home bleachers as well as on the football field where another large crowd positioned lawn chairs on both sides of the student section.Student seating observed social distancing as they were positioned at the center of the field.

The stadium’s score board counted down the time to the ceremony as students were positioned on the track waiting for the start of their final goodbye to high school.