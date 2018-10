St. Marys Area High School crowned its 2018 Homecoming Queen during a ceremony held at halftime of the Dutchmen’s matchup against Brookville on Friday night. Carissa Vavala was voted this year’s queen, while Jena Casilio was the first runner-up. Vavala was escorted by Adam Piccolo, while Casilio was escorted by Nathan Beimel. Pictured, from left, are Piccolo, Vavala, Beimel and Casilio.