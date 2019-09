St. Marys Area High School crowned MacKenzie Fiasco as its 2019 Homecoming queen on Friday night during halftime of the Dutchmen’s football game against Karns City. Fiasco was escorted by Paul Gornati. Haily Schatz was the first runner-up. Schatz was escorted by Marcus Reed. Pictured, from left, are Marcus Reed, Haily Schatz, MacKenzie Fiasco, and Paul Gornati.