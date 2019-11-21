SMAHS Drama Club set to perform “Radium Girls”

The St. Marys Area High School Drama Club will debut the play “Radium Girls” tonight at the school’s Carpin Auditorium.

The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. along with a Saturday showing at the same time and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

As the title alludes to, the play centers around the exciting discovery and ultimate downfall of radium.

The storyline is based in 1926 when internationally famous scientist Madama Curie discovered the element which was believed to be a miracle cure, offering many health benefits and to even cure cancer.

Luminous watches were the latest rage at the time until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. The play highlights three female factory workers at the U.S. Radium Plant who are instructed to finely point their brushes by molding the bristles with their mouths while painting.

The play has also acted as an education tool for director and SMAHS teacher Matt Frank.