SMAHS Ecology Club wins Pa. Wilds Inspiring Youth Award

Photo submitted - St. Marys Area High School teacher and Ecology Club advisor Jamie Caskey, fourth from left, is shown accepting the Pa. Wilds Inspiring Youth Award on Thursday evening during the 2019 Pa. Wilds Annual Dinner & Awards. Caskey and the SMAHS Ecology Club won the award after being nominated by Kate Wehler, district manager of the Elk County Conservation District.
Friday, November 8, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

BENEZETTE – Fresh off winning the Pa. Wilds Inspiring Youth Award on Thursday evening at the 2019 Pa. Wilds Annual Dinner & Awards, which was held at the DuBois Country Club, the St. Marys Area High School Ecology Club was on a field trip to the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette on Friday, not only learning but also engaging in service work and showing firsthand why they were deserving of the honor.
Ecology Club advisor Jamie Caskey, a teacher at St. Marys Area High School, explained that the club had been nominated for the Pa. Wilds Inspiring Youth Award by Kate Wehler, district manager of the Elk County Conservation District, and she expressed her gratitude to Wehler on behalf of the club.

