SMAHS Ecology Club wins Pa. Wilds Inspiring Youth Award

BENEZETTE – Fresh off winning the Pa. Wilds Inspiring Youth Award on Thursday evening at the 2019 Pa. Wilds Annual Dinner & Awards, which was held at the DuBois Country Club, the St. Marys Area High School Ecology Club was on a field trip to the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette on Friday, not only learning but also engaging in service work and showing firsthand why they were deserving of the honor.

Ecology Club advisor Jamie Caskey, a teacher at St. Marys Area High School, explained that the club had been nominated for the Pa. Wilds Inspiring Youth Award by Kate Wehler, district manager of the Elk County Conservation District, and she expressed her gratitude to Wehler on behalf of the club.