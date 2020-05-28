SMAHS graduation ceremony slated for Saturday

St. Marys Area High School has moved their Class of 2020 graduation event to Saturday, May 30.

The event has been re-scheduled due to expected inclement weather on Friday evening when the event was initially slated to take place.

A graduation ceremony will take place beginning at 7 p.m. in Dutch Country Stadium. It will broadcast live on The River 98.9 radio station as well as on Facebook.

Following the ceremony a parade of graduates will take place traveling through the downtown area of St. Marys. The anticipated time of the parade will be between 8:30 – 9 p.m. Fireworks are slated to take place after the ceremony.

Graduates will be transported in school busses for the parade and have been assigned to a specific bus along with a supervisor. Personal vehicles are not to participate in the parade. Buses will be loaded at the lowest level of the parking lot next to the stadium.

The parade is expected to last about 45 minutes.