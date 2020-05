Due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday, the SMAHS graduation ceremony has been moved to Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Dutch Country Stadium and will be broadcast on The River 98.9 and Facebook Live.

Following the ceremony, a parade of graduates will be conducted through the downtown area of St. Marys. The anticipated time of the parade will be between 8:30-9 p.m.