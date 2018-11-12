SMAHS holiday bazaar draws large crowd

St. Marys Area High School held their annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday featuring over 100 vendors showcasing a variety items ranging from wood crafts, signs, bath and body products, soaps, jewelry, winter clothing accessories, stationary, apparel, and stuffed animals, along with chocolate treats, popcorn, cheese, pepperoni and jerky, pretzels, and much more.

The bazaar drew a large, steady crowd throughout the day from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Vendors were setup throughout the school in the gym, cafeteria, auditorium foyer and numerous hallways. A large bake sale and concession area was also setup in the cafeteria. The bazaar is a fundraiser of the SMAHS Music Boosters who organize and staff the annual event.