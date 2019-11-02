SMAHS holiday bazaar marks 35th year for event

The upcoming Holiday Bazaar at St. Marys Area High School, taking place Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., is an ideal shopping event to kick start the holiday season.

Thousands of visitors visit the high school to pursue the 155 plus vendors selling items sure to fulfill many people’s Christmas list or as a treat for themselves.

“This event is the perfect place to start Christmas shopping. By doing this you are supporting the band, color guard and dance teams of our local community and supporting our community by purchasing from our extremely talented vendors,” said Julie Olay, vendor coordinator.

Shopping dollars stay local as the event is a fundraiser for the St. Marys Area High School Band Parents Association.