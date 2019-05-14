SMAHS to offer new apprenticeship program

A new work apprenticeship pilot program is being implemented at St. Marys Area High School for senior students.

On Tuesday evening, the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved the Precision Metals Work Apprenticeship pilot program, which will provide qualifying students the opportunity to work full-time in a related field as work experience for the entire second semester of their senior year.

All classroom work will be completed during their first semester and include one period each of Career Technical Education (CTE) courses in math and English, as well as courses in economics, physical education, and four periods of CTE lab.

Work apprenticeship students will still have all the required academic work as their fellow students.

