SMAHS sends students to All-States and All-East

Three St. Marys Area High School musicians have earned top placement in the state and regional music ensembles.

This week, Sara Kleppinger and Nathan Taylor will participate in the PMEA All-State Ensembles while Gabby Fye participates in the NAfME All-East Mixed Choir.

“This year is extremely special for a few of our music students at SMAHS,” said Adam Brooks, SMAHS choral director. “We are super proud of these students as they have put an extremely large amount of time and energy in preparing and practicing for these festivals. They all spend time during the school day in practice rooms, at home practicing, and with private music teachers. Good luck this week in Pittsburgh.”

