SMAHS speakers share optimism for Class of 2020

Graduates across the world share a collective sense of loss as they watch many of their rites of passage slip away. Specifically for high school seniors it was a missed prom, class trip, spring sports season, spring musical, awards banquet, honor society ceremony, mock crash, last day of school, and much more.

While many high schools throughout the nation hosted virtual or drive-through graduation ceremonies, St. Marys Area High School administration and staff worked to put together a traditional commencement program for the Class of 2020.

“Through the past few weeks we have learned that many people do not remember much of their high school graduations except for bits and pieces; however, I can assure you this will not be the case for our class,” said SMAHS Salutatorian Zachary Hart.

The Class of 2020 graduation will go down in history in many ways. At SMAHS it was the first time the school hosted their commencement program on their football field.

This year’s commencement program provided the graduates not only a chance to walk the stage and accept their diplomas, but to gather one final time as a class.

“The Class of 2020 does not need motivation,” Valedictorian Katie Krull stated. “We were one of the first classes to come into a post-9/11 world. We lived through wars. And now, at the start of a new chapter in our lives, we are going through the pandemic.”

In closing Krull said she is confident that members of the class will do amazing things in their lives as they have students entering the military, the health field, science, and becoming the nation’s new essential workers.

The SMAHS senior class joins 3.7 million other high school seniors across the U.S., all with a high school experience few have had before, according to

SMAHS Senior Class President Baird Bankovic.

Bankovic urged his classmate to pursue their happiness, find out what they love to do and work very hard to do it very well.

“If you can do that, you will fulfill your happiness. After all, what is the purpose of life if not to find joy in it,” Bankovic concluded.