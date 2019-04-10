SMAHS to stage “Willy Wonka” musical

The St. Marys Area High School Music and Drama Departments are in final rehearsals as they prepare to present the musical, “Willy Wonka”, which follows the story of the world famous candy man and his quest to find an heir to his fortune. The tale brings to life the adventures experienced by youngster Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday along with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced for adult and students/senior citizens and may be purchased at the door. Shown is a scene in the Bucket home featuring Mason Nicklas as Charlie Bucket, Brandon Vollmer as Mr. Bucket, Sophie Cadori as Mrs. Bucket, Matt Fleming as Grandpa Joe, Alayna Pesce as Grandma Josephine, Shawn Walsh as Grandpa George, and Lexi Catalone as Grandma Georgina.