SMAHS students learn about area businesses

Students from the St. Marys Area High School recently had the opportunity to visit Zelt and Geyer Tax Preparation and Kreckel Enterprises. The students attending had the opportunity to learn about the jobs at each place, and also what skills are helpful at each. At Zelt and Geyer Tax Preparation, students learned about the importance of quick math skills as well as communication and computer skills, while at Kreckel Enterprises, different measuring devices and motor skills were used as well as standing behind the job done for their customers. Both places invited students to ask questions about the jobs, as well as offered advice as the juniors and seniors prepare for life after high school. SMAHS expresses gratitude to Mike Buchheit and Jerry Zelt of Zelt and Geyer Tax Prep., as well as Vern Kreckel of Kreckel Enterprises for allowing the students to visit and also take time out of their days to answer questions and give information.