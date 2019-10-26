SMAHS students visit Kreckel Enterprises Inc.

On Wednesday, October 23, students from St. Marys Area High School visited and toured Kreckel Enterprises Inc. located in the Elk Haven Industrial Park on Delaum Road in St. Marys. The students were accompanied by teachers Greg Snelick and Jason Schreiber. Kreckel Enterprises provided lunch for the students from Don's Pizza and presented them with a flashlight keychain.The students had the opportunity to see how the shop operates on a day-to-day basis. Pictured are students Kyle Gardner, Owen Frey, Cahil Parrish, Gregory Tettis, Mitchell Reiter, Baird Bankovic, Zachery Hart, Katie Krull, Cain Pfoutz, Jade Zuchowski, Sophia Buttery, Maria Allegretto, and Maria Kunes, along with Greg Snelick, Jason Schreiber, and Vern Kreckel III. Kreckel Enterprises is glad to support students in our community, and greatly enjoyed spending the afternoon with everyone.