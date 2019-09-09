SMAHS tuning up for marching band season

The St. Marys Area High School Flying Dutch Marching Band is saving the day during this year’s superhero-themed halftime show.

As they take the field for their 2019 season the band will perform some catchy tunes from such superhero movies as “The Incredibles” and “The Avengers.”

“We thought it would be fun for the kids and enjoyable for the football crowd,” explained Ann Defilippi, color guard advisor. “It's music the crowd will know and enjoy.”

During the show the color guard and band will move and interact with each other.