SMAHS tuning up for marching band season

Photo by Amy Cherry - The 2019 SMAHS Flying Dutch Marching Band will take the field this season as they perform as superhero themed halftime show at all home varsity football games.
Staff Writer
Monday, September 9, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

The St. Marys Area High School Flying Dutch Marching Band is saving the day during this year’s superhero-themed halftime show. 
As they take the field for their 2019 season the band will perform some catchy tunes from such superhero movies as “The Incredibles” and “The Avengers.”
“We thought it would be fun for the kids and enjoyable for the football crowd,” explained Ann Defilippi, color guard advisor. “It's music the crowd will know and enjoy.”
During the show the color guard and band will move and interact with each other. 

