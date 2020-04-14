Small Biz Saviors t-shirt project helping struggling businesses

A St. Marys sportswear business is hoping to help fellow struggling small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team-B Custom Sportswear recently launched their Small Biz Saviors project in which the company creates a t-shirt featuring a business’s logo. The t-shirts are then sold through Team-B’s website with half of the proceeds benefitting each small business.

“We want to try to help out local business in our area that have been hit hard from the shutdown,” said Dustin Uhl, Team-B co-owner.

Currently 25 businesses have had t-shirts designed for them. Uhl emphasized there is no cost for businesses to participate in the project.