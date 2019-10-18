Small business advocacy discussed during federal officials visit

Economic development, specifically in terms of small business advocacy, was one of the topics touched on by federal officials during their recent visit to St. Marys.

Thomas Rossomando, a national advocate for manufacturing and technology from the Office of Advocacy with the Small Business Administration, explained that he deals with federal regulations.

“If you have a small business and there is a federal regulation that is hurting your business, stopping from hinting new people or expanding your business, that’s when we come in,” Rossomando said.

He specializes in working with business owners with 500 employees or less. Among some of the biggest concerns of business owners are employment, finding employment, taxes and regulation.