Small voter turnout in Elk County

Out of over 19,000 registered voters in Elk County, just over 3,000 cast ballots Tuesday in the May 15 primary election.

According to unofficial totals provided by the county elections office, 1,394 registered Democrats (46.01 percent) cast ballots against 1,635 Republicans (53.96 percent).

U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-15) and state Representative Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) ran unopposed on their respective Republican ballots.

On the Democratic ticket, Jay Notarianni tallied 1,201 votes for Democratic State Committee (Elk County - District 24).

On the Republican ticket, the late Maurus L. Sorg had 1,023 votes for Republican State Committee (Elk County - District 24). Following Sorg’s death, the Elk County Republican Party endorsed Greg Earle for a write-in campaign. Write-ins were unavailable at press time Tuesday night but 164 write-in votes were recorded for the position.

Marcella Sally Geyer had 1,444 for Elk County Republican Chairperson against 25 write-in votes.

In Highland Township, a new supervisor was selected following the resignation of former supervisor Mike Detsch in December.

Figures provided by the elections office show Republican candidate Tom Orzetti as the winner with 71 votes. Democrat challenger Misty Edinger finished with 17 votes. There also were 12 write-in votes recorded.