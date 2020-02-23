SMAMS hosts Mini-THON

St. Marys Area Middle School was abuzz with activity on Friday afternoon and into the evening as the school hosted their first Mini-THON benefitting the Four Diamonds organization helping to battle pediatric cancer with research programs at Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey and Penn State College of Medicine. From 3-9 p.m. students participated in an array of activities with each hour featuring a different theme including music, games, competitions, entertainment, and more. SMAMS Student Council and the school’s Team Renaissance Club teamed up to organize the event along with teacher advisors Dana Smith and Beth Penn.