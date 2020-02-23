SMAMS hosts Mini-THON

Photo by Amy Cherry - An SMAMS student has her face painted on Friday at Mini-THON. Photo by Amy Cherry - An eighth grade girl takes aim during dodgeball played during the SMAMS Mini-THON event.Photo by Amy Cherry - SMAMS sixth graders compete in tug-o-warm during Mini-THON. Photo by Amy Cherry - Conrad Buhler, age one-and-a-half, visited Mini-THON and showed interest in the THON swag table.
Staff Writer
Sunday, February 23, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

St. Marys Area Middle School was abuzz with activity on Friday afternoon and into the evening as the school hosted their first Mini-THON benefitting the Four Diamonds organization helping to battle pediatric cancer with research programs at Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey and Penn State College of Medicine. From 3-9 p.m. students participated in an array of activities with each hour featuring a different theme including music, games, competitions, entertainment, and more. SMAMS Student Council and the school’s Team Renaissance Club teamed up to organize the event along with teacher advisors Dana Smith and Beth Penn.

