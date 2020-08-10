SMAMS matriculates Class of 2020 during virtual ceremony

The St. Marys Area Middle School recently conducted a virtual matriculation ceremony for the outgoing Class of 2020.

The ceremony may currently be viewed through a link of the homepage of the St. Marys Area School District’s website, smasd.org. It includes presentations by student and school leaders.

SMAMS Assistant Principal Dom Surra acted as the master of ceremonies recognizing the SMAMS Class of 2020 and the St. Marys Area High School Class of 2024.

“2020 sure has been a strange year, definitely apart from the norm. This virtual matriculation ceremony is the first of its kind at SMAMS and is hopefully the last,” Surra said.

Surra thanked the students parents for their patience and understanding as they navigate the pandemic.

He then referenced Robert Kennedy, a politician and former U.S. Attorney General, whom he said most undeniably dealt with difficult circumstances in his life, sharing a quote “all of us might wish at times we lived in a more tranquil world, but we don’t and if our times are difficult and perplexing so are they challenging and filled with opportunity. Our students matriculating today are living in a different and perplexing time, but also a time that is full of opportunity for these students who are moving on to their next stage of education.”

Surra stated as the students embark on a new journey at SMAHS they will continue receiving a world class education with a rural advantage while adhering to and optimizing the code of the high school, respect, honor, and potential.

SMAMS Student Council President Kara Hanslovan offered opening remarks.

A slideshow opened the ceremony showing a photo of each of the eighth grade students, some also displaying a baby picture of the students as well.

SMAMS Principal Noel Petrosky provided a reflection from the eighth grade class’ time at the school.

‘Your time at the middle school can be broken down in many ways such as by grading quarters, years, or sports seasons, however with this class it could also be before COVID and after COVID, but no matter how you measure that time frame it is about the time you spent, what you did with it, and who you spent it with,” Petrosky said.