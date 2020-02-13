SMAMS prepares for Mini-THON on February 21

In one week, St. Marys Area Middle School students will slip on their dancing shoes as they participate in the school’s first annual Four Diamonds Mini-THON to benefit children fighting cancer.

Currently student participants are fundraising for the event to benefit the Four Diamonds organization, which supports a robust pediatric cancer research program at Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey and Penn State College of Medicine, which is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit every child around the world.

The after-school event kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes at 9 p.m. on Feb. 21. It is open to all SMAMS students, who can register up until the day of the event. There is a registration fee to participate, which includes a t-shirt, dinner and all activities for the night.