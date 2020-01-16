SMAMS shoe drive to benefit Care Closet

St. Marys Area Middle School is currently collecting new or gently worn shoes of all styles and sizes. All donated shoes will be redistributed through Funds2Orgs who will pay the school 40 cents per pound of donated shoes.

Proceeds from the shoe drive are being used to stock the SMAMS Care Closet. The shoe drive concludes on March 15.

All shoes may be dropped off at any public school as donation boxes have been placed in the lobby of each building as well as at at Hoss’s restaurant in St. Marys, the Elk County CareerLink in St. Marys, Bennetts Valley Senior Center in Weedville, and at the St. Marys Public Library on Center Street.