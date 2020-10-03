SMA's Benjamin, ECC's Kraus earn D9-AA golf medals

St. Marys Area’s Lucas Benjamin, left, and Elk County Catholic’s Mark Kraus, right, both qualified for the PIAA Class AA Individual Golf Championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York on Monday, Oct. 19 with top five finishes in the D9 AA Championship at Bavarian Hills Golf Course in a two-day event that began on Monday and concluded today. Benjamin placed third with a two-day total of 152, and Kraus placed second with a two-day total of 151.