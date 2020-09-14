SMASD approves increasing venue capacity

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School directors unanimously approved a motion to increase capacity in its stadium and gymnasium to 50% during their Monday evening meeting.

The school board’s recent motion stipulates that face masks and/or social distancing guidelines must remain in place. The new guidelines may be altered if the governor obtains a stay of the federal district court order or it prohibits or jeopardizes SMASD from participating in the IU9 bubble in terms of athletic competition.