SMASD approves various contracts for new school year
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Numerous contracts and letters of agreement were approved recently by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors for the 2019-2020 school year.
A new therapist from Dickinson Mental Health Center will serve as a Mental Health Specialist for nine months from Sept. 2019 - May 2020 at cost of $2,975/month.
This is a full-time 40 hr. week position based out of SMAHS.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts