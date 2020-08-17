SMASD board approves pandemic-related items

Due to the current pandemic situation, the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several items specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the items allows for the administration to balance elementary class sizes by moving students between all three elementary buildings.

The board also approved setting the graduation requirements to 21 credits for the 2020-2021 school year. In July the school board discussed reducing the number of graduation requirements from the school district’s current 24 credits to the state minimum of 21 credits.

The school board approved an emergency declaration “due to the global pandemic” which ensures remote learning hours would count, if schools had the close again.