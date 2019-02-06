SMASD Board hold regular meeting Tuesday

The St. Marys Area Board of School Directors held their regular meeting Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. in the library of the St. Marys Area High School. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Stacy McKee.

Under presentations, Audrey Bear of Baird Financial gave the first presentation to the board about possibly restructuring a portion of the current debt finance payments to provide some financial flexibility to the current board. Bear gave several options depending on the amount of short term savings the board might need based on extending payments and total interest over 5-10 and 15 years periods. No decisions were made by the board after this presentation but Superintendent Brian Toth thanked her for giving them options to consider.

Student representative Baird Bankovic, along with Toth, announced that guest speaker, Tim Shoemaker would be addressing three assemblies of students and their parents on May 8 at the High School.

