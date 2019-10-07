SMASD cafeterias see success in food service

The Nutrition Group continues to provide innovative food service to the St. Marys Area School District as was detailed in a report provided to the SMASD Board of School Directors.

Jodee Raybuck, regional manager at The Nutrition Group (TNG), offered a presentation about the entity’s 2018-2019 highlights.

As part of the TNG’s 2018-19 recap, the group saw profits for the breakfast, ala carte and catering services.

“Any money that is made in the cafeteria is put back into the cafeteria,” Raybuck said.