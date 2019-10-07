SMASD cafeterias see success in food service
Monday, October 7, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The Nutrition Group continues to provide innovative food service to the St. Marys Area School District as was detailed in a report provided to the SMASD Board of School Directors.
Jodee Raybuck, regional manager at The Nutrition Group (TNG), offered a presentation about the entity’s 2018-2019 highlights.
As part of the TNG’s 2018-19 recap, the group saw profits for the breakfast, ala carte and catering services.
“Any money that is made in the cafeteria is put back into the cafeteria,” Raybuck said.
