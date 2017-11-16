SMASD commended for open campus project at state conference

The Pennsylvania Secretary of Education touted the efforts of the St. Marys Area School District in establishing its open campus initiative, a program offering a variety of occupational classes to students from neighboring school districts.

The accolades were voiced by Pedro Rivera during the recent Pennsylvania School Board Association School/Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Leadership Conference from Oct. 18-20 in Hershey.

Clythera Hornung, school board president and Stacy McKee, vice president, both attended the event. They reported on their experience during a recent school board meeting.

"It allowed me the opportunity to become better educated and to better understand what my role is as a school board member," McKee said about her participation at the conference.

During a keynote speech, Rivera was discussing the future of education in Pennsylvania.

He referenced the SMAHS innovative open campus project. SMASD was the only district out of the state's 501 districts referenced in Rivera's address.

"We've really have a lot to be proud of," McKee said.