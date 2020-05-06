SMASD finalizing graduation plans

Graduation plans for the St. Marys Area High School, Class of 2020 are being finalized according to SMAHS Principal Joe Schlimm.

“We are definitely planning something for May 29,” Schlimm said. “We just don’t know exactly what they will look like right now.”

During a Tuesday evening district board of school directors workshop, Schlimm said he has been meeting with senior class officers gathering their input on a graduation event.

“We don’t know exactly what we will be permitted to do by state law,” Schlimm said. “Ideally what we are looking at is to have some sort of ceremony either in the football field or in the parking lot where kids can have their cap and gown and get their name announced and their picture taken.”

The event would conclude with a parade through town. He said the school district has been in contact with local first responders, police and PennDOT regarding any approvals needed for the parade.