SMASD Foundation presents donation to Guardian Angel Center

The St. Marys Area School District Foundation recently received an educational tax credit donation of $20,000 from Nicklas Insurance of St. Marys.

A $6,000 portion of the donation was presented to The Guardian Angel Center, an all-volunteer non-profit organization based in Kersey which provides supplemental clothing to infants, toddlers, children and adolescents whose families are struggling financially.

"The Guardian Angel Center is a tremendous organization. We are happy to be a part of it," said John Mulcahy of Nicklas Insurance.

Mulcahy noted how he was impressed after touring the Kersey facility and emphasized their passion for helping children in the area.

Nicklas Insurance also plans to donate another $20,000 next year as part of the tax credit program.