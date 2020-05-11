SMASD hires new assistant superintendent

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors unanimously approved the hiring of a new Assistant Superintendent, Harley Davidson Ramsey of Coudersport.

Ramsey will take over the reigns from current Assistant Superintendent Jim Wortman who plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year. He is currently the principal at Otto-Eldred Junior/Senior High School in Duke Center in McKean County.

The new hire took place during the school board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday evening. The meeting was held online via Zoom video conference due to COVID-19 group gathering restrictions.

Ramsey’s contract includes a five-year term at a starting salary of $110,000 as well as benefits. He may earn an annual increase 2.5% salary increase based on the satisfactory completion of the performance assessments as determined by the superintendent.