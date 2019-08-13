SMASD keeping pace with technology infrastructure, upgrades

The St. Marys Area School District’s technology needs are continuing to keep pace with the ever expanding field as an update on the district’s technology department was provided at the recent school board meeting.

“We’re stronger, faster, and quicker to resolve issues than ever before,” said Aaron Simbeck, IT administrator and owner of ACS - Advanced Computer Solutions.

Tech personnel have extended the district’s network into the middle school’s outdoor classroom, Dutch Country Stadium press box and maintenance shop.