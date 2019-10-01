SMASD looks to add work experience coordinator position
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
In an effort to better assist high school students in gaining real-world work experience the St. Marys Area School District is considering creating a new full-time work experience coordinator position.
The new work experience coordinator’s main duties are verifying work hours, contact information, ensure all students are complying with the spirit and the rules of the program.
The item was discussed during the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors workshop on Tuesday evening.
