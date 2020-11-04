SMASD monitoring COVID-19 cases

Within the last week, the St. Marys Area School District has reported four students have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Grade levels of the infected students are from elementary, middle and high school levels.

During a Tuesday evening SMASD Board of School Directors workshop meeting, Superintendent Brian Toth noted that while Elk County has moved back into the moderate range, he said it does not appear the county will re- main in the moderate range for much longer after looking at various COVID-19 dashboards.

“We’ll see where we’re at on Monday and that may mean another call with the Department of Health and the Pa. Department of Education,” Toth said. “I think we’re in pretty good shape right now, but everything could fall apart tomorrow. We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing to mitigate the virus.”